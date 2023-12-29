Baby Convent School, Banur

The school observed Veer Bal Diwas on its premises. The students were apprised of the importance of this historical day by devotional songs. Some students rendered an account of the life and history of "Chaar Sahibzaade" in the form of speech. The pivotal moments in the Sahibzaade's lives were also described by the school’s music teacher, by his devotional shabads. The director of school, Anmoldeep Kaur enlightened the students on the supreme sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh and his four sons.
