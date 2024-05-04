Baby Convent School, Banur

The investiture ceremony for the academic session 2024-25 was held at the school. The ceremony was administered by Honorary Director of the school Jaskanwar Singh and Principal Subeena Aanand. The ceremony was held with zeal and enthusiasm. It commenced with the lighting of ceremonial lamp. The elected head girl and head boy introduced themselves and they were conferred with badges and sashes by Jaskanwar Singh and Subeena Aanand. The student council took the pledge to hold the school motto in high esteem. Management members and the principal congratulated them and told them to be impartial and honest in leadership, unity, discipline and morality. The function concluded with singing of the national anthem.

