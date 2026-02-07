Baby Convent School, Banur, bids farewell to Class X students

Baby Convent School, Banur, bid farewell to its Class X students. The event stood as a true reflection of the strong spirit of unity and camaraderie shared among the students. The programme commenced with vibrant dance performances, including an energetic Bhangra and a lively Hindi dance presented by the Class IX students. Girls from classes IX and X captivated the audience with their graceful and confident dance performances, adding charm to the occasion. One of the major highlights of the event was the ramp walk by both boys and girls, who impressed everyone with their confidence, elegance and style. The event also included a variety of engaging games and activities that kept the students thoroughly entertained. Filled with laughter, joy and nostalgic moments, the farewell served as a heartfelt send-off for the outgoing Class X students. Principal Subeena Anand extended her best wishes to the students and wished them success in their future endeavours.

