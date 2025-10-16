DT
Home / The School Tribune / Baby Convent School, Banur organises half-yearly meeting

Baby Convent School, Banur organises half-yearly meeting

School Notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:11 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
The school’s half-yearly parent-teacher meeting (PTM) was transformed into a vibrant Skill Expo Carnival, showcasing the creativity and talent of students. The event was graced by the presence of Jagtar Singh, pradhan of Banur Committee, Preeti Walia, and Jaswant Singh Khatra, members of the committee. Students exhibited their handmade crafts, best-out-of-waste material projects, and non-flame food stalls, demonstrating their entrepreneurial spirit and creativity. The event provided a platform for students to showcase their talents and skills. A special Karwa Chauth diya competition was held for mothers and teachers, celebrating cultural heritage and femininity. The competition was a huge success, with participants showcasing their traditional attire and beauty. Principal Subeena Anand delivered an inspiring speech, highlighting the importance of skill development and cultural awareness. She appreciated the efforts of students, teachers, and parents in making the event a success.

