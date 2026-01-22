Bachpan Play School, Nayagaon

Lohri was celebrated at the school with both online and on-campus modes. The students joined the celebration through online classes, where they learned about the significance of Lohri and participated in festive activities. Children shared Lohri items such as revri, peanuts, popcorn, and gajak with their families at home, spreading joy and togetherness. Meanwhile, all teachers and staff members celebrated Lohri on the school premises. A traditional bonfire was lit, and everyone enjoyed Lohri delicacies, sang folk songs, and danced together, keeping the cultural spirit alive. The celebration aimed to connect children with Indian traditions while ensuring inclusive participation through online mode.

Advertisement