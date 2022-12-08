Bachpan Play School, Nayagaon

A fancy dress competition was held on the premises. Children participated enthusiastically and were dressed in different and unique characters and spoke about their characters. The Principal, teachers and staff members encouraged students to come up on the stage and show their characters confidently.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight; Congress in slender early leads, AAP fails to open account
Congress 32, BJP 30, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4
Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt
He was born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda