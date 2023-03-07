Bachpan Play School, Nayagaon

The school celebrated their 19th annual function 'Blooming Bachpan' at Bal Bhawan, Sector 23-B, Chandigarh. Students of all classes participated in the function, which witnessed various dance performances and fun games for parents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Rs 425 crore worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Rio, Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Sh...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...