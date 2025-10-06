DT
Home / The School Tribune / Bachpan Play School, Nayagaon, celebrates Dasehra

Bachpan Play School, Nayagaon, celebrates Dasehra

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:20 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Bachpan Play School, Nayagaon, celebrated Dasehra, filling the day with fun and excitement. Dressed as Ram, Lakshman and other Ramayana characters, the children showcased their creativity and spirit. A short skit based on the Ramayana was performed, capturing the essence of the festival and earning praise from the Principal and teachers for the children's confidence and effort. The celebration also included a range of fun-filled activities, making the day both enjoyable and memorable for all. Overall, it was a day of learning, joy and cultural enrichment, highlighting the importance of tradition and values.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

