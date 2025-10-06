Bachpan Play School, Nayagaon, celebrates Dasehra

Bachpan Play School, Nayagaon, celebrated Dasehra, filling the day with fun and excitement. Dressed as Ram, Lakshman and other Ramayana characters, the children showcased their creativity and spirit. A short skit based on the Ramayana was performed, capturing the essence of the festival and earning praise from the Principal and teachers for the children's confidence and effort. The celebration also included a range of fun-filled activities, making the day both enjoyable and memorable for all. Overall, it was a day of learning, joy and cultural enrichment, highlighting the importance of tradition and values.

