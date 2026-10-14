Bachpan Play School, VIP Road Branch, Zirakpur

The school organised a teacher training session to enhance teaching standards and strengthen the professional skills of its faculty. Conducted under the guidance of the school directors and coordinated by Centre Head Shringarika Nagar, the workshop was led by renowned trainer Shah Ahad. He introduced innovative teaching techniques, effective classroom management skills and creative strategies to engage young learners. Nagar emphasised the importance of continuous learning and equipping educators with modern teaching tools. The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment, followed by a token of appreciation presented to Ahad by the enthusiastic staff.

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