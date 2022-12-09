Bachpan School, Nayagaon

The Tribune organised a picnic to Doll Museum, Sector 23, Chandigarh. Children explored ancient, traditional and international dolls and got to know the culture of different states. The Principal and other staff members ensured students' safety and enjoyed the day with fun and laughter.
