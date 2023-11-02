Bachpan School, Nayagaon

The school celebrated Dasehra by organising a special programme. Children were dressed up as Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, Hanuman and Ravana and performed Ramleela. On the occasion the Principal enlightened the students that good always wins over evil and that they should adapt good and healthy habits and help each other and follow the path of goodness.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house
The premises of the minister in the Civil Lines area and a f...
Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life, family faces uncertainty and huge bills
Varun Raj battling for his life, suffered severe neurologica...
6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur
The occupants were on their way from Malerkotla to Sunam
Mahua Moitra to appear before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee today
There were 47 log-ins to Moitra's parliamentary account from...