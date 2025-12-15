Bachpan School, Nayagaon, celebrate annual sports day

Bachpan School, Nayagaon, celebrated its annual sports day with enthusiasm. Various sports events such as races, drills and team games were organised. Students showcased excellent sportsmanship, teamwork and energy throughout the event. Winners were awarded medals and certificates to encourage their achievements.
