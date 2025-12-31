Bachpan School, Nayagaon celebrates Christman

The school celebrated Christmas with vibrant enthusiasm. Children arrived dressed as Santa Claus or in festive red and white, filling the campus with colour and joy. The celebration featured carols, dances and gift-exchange activities that promoted sharing and caring. Toffees were distributed, adding to the happiness. The event helped students understand the true spirit of Christmas - love, joy and togetherness.
