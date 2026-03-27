Bachpan School, Nayagaon, organises “Best Out of Waste” competition

Bachpan School, Nayagaon, organised a “Best Out of Waste” competition. All children enthusiastically participated in the activity and showcased their creativity by making beautiful and useful items from waste materials. The event aimed to promote environmental awareness and encourage students to understand the importance of recycling and reusing materials in daily life. Principal Manjeet Kaur appreciated the children for their creativity and efforts. She extended her gratitude to the parents for their support and cooperation in making the event successful.

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