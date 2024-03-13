Bachpan School, Nayagaon, students visit Botanical Garden

Students of the school had an exhilarating experience at Botanical Garden. Sponsored by The Tribune Group of Newspapers, the trip provided an opportunity to children to learn about trees and gardens while having fun. The school also celebrated its annual function with the theme “Umang: Celebrating Indian Culture”.
Under the guidance of Principal Manjeet Kaur, students were encouraged to embrace the rich heritage of the nation. Her inspiring speech ignited a sense of pride and enthusiasm among the attendees. The event also included the felicitation of students who excelled in various sports and activities, showcasing their talent and dedication. It was a day filled with joy, energy, and celebrations, marking another successful chapter in the journey of the school.
