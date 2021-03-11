Back to routine

Covid-19 kept us away from school. Attending online classes from a mobile phone or a laptop was not easy. We had to either write the school work in the notebook and then send its photo to the teacher in class groups or answer online.
Sometimes there were technical problems with the internet or electricity and we missed a whole class. Online learning was hard, as it caused pain in eyes and fingers. It also led to stress, and worries for many people in the form of loss of jobs and money, sickness and isolation. At one point of time during the lockdown there was no connection with the outside world.
Today the situation has changed and I am so glad and excited to go back to school. I could understand the online lessons, but it is easier when we are having face-to-face meeting with the teacher and friends.
I am happy to return to school as it was very boring at home. I missed my friends and I am happy to see them.
It’s so wonderful to have a normal routine like getting up early in the morning and wear the school uniform. The morning assemblies, yoga sessions, completing notebooks, homework, sports period, extra-curricular activities like dance, music, art, library, and this year going to the science labs is all the more exciting. Offline tests, in house activities have brought back the environment of competition.
Now I am getting better chances to learn, understand, play and read in the school with both old and new teachers and friends.
Teachers welcomed us with love, appreciation and acceptance. They have been regularly motivating and guiding us at every level, especially when some students find it tiring to write and others need improvement in handwriting.
I am happy to return to school because I can meet and talk to everyone. I am having fun in breaks, but I also take care to maintain social distancing. After 2 years there are many changes as we are always wearing masks, and have to wash our hands many times. We are also not allowed to share anything with others. But it’s just fine as my school is concerned about our health and safety and I feel that we must follow all the Covid protocols to continue going to school and ensure that there is no full-stop to our offline classes, education and learning.
Naina Thakur,
VI B, Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh
