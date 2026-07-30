Badminton championship winners

The Zone-Level School Badminton Championship 2026-27 was successfully hosted at St. Joseph's Convent School, Kauli, Patiala (Rajpura). The four-day championship, witnessed exciting and competitive matches, with young shuttlers from various schools across the zone participating with great enthusiasm and showcasing their talent, dedication, discipline, and true sportsmanship. A total of 54 teams participated in the tournament. St. Joseph's Convent School won the following medals: Under-19 Girls bronze, Under-19 Boys gold, Under-17 Boys gold, Under-17 Girls gold, Under-14 Boys bronze and Under-14 Girls gold. The event concluded on a positive note, with the organisers appreciating the sincere efforts and cooperation of all participating schools, coaches, officials, and players who contributed to making the championship a grand success.

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