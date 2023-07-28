Badminton champs of Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal

Students from school dominated the District Badminton Championship, winning medals in various categories. Anirudh of Class XI emerged victorious in U-17 boys doubles, secured the third position in U-19 boys singles and achieved three runner-up positions in various categories. Reyansh from the same class clinched victory in U-17 boys singles, U-17 & U-19 boys doubles and men’s doubles, while securing third place in men’s singles and attaining the runner-up position in U-19 boys singles. Tanishq, a Class III student, secured first position in the U-9 singles category and an impressive third position in U-11 singles. Gaurav, a Class VI student, showcased his prowess in the U-13 doubles category and bagged the bronze medal. Harshman, a Class V student, won the bronze medal in U-11 singles and third position in U-13 doubles. Aradhya, a Class VIII student, won the silver medal in U-15 doubles and third position in U-17 doubles. Praneet Kaur, a Class IX student, secured first position in U-15 doubles, U-19 singles and women’s doubles. She also clinched second position in U-15 singles and third position in U-17 singles. Anushka Singh, a student of the same class, claimed first position in U-15 doubles and women’s doubles, while also securing the second and third positions in U-17 singles and U-19 singles, respectively.

