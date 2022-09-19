Badminton stars of AKSIPS 41

The Chandigarh State Badminton Championship was held at Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh recently. Students of AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh won many medals in doubles and mix doubles, Aditya Kohli bagged silver medal in doubles and in U-17 Boys Atishay Saxena bagged silver medal in doubles. A Junior Badminton Championship was held at Sports Complex, Sector 38 West, Chandigarh in which Uday Rana bagged a gold medal in U-15 Boys category.