Badminton tourney at BCM School, Ludhiana

The school organised an inter-house badminton tournament. The two-day event was declared open by Principal DP Guleria on Friday and culminated on Saturday with declaration of the names of the winners and inspirational words by the Principal. The final combat was fought between the players of Yamuna and Satluj Houses. Under able leadership of Vaibhav Gossain – a national level player and Yamuna House Captain - Yamuna House won the first position, whereas Satluj and Beas Houses secured second and third positions.