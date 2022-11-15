Baghni DAV students shine in athletic meet

Students of MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, Nurpur, won medals in various events in a state-level athletic meet, organised by the DAV National Sports Organisation at DAV, Bilaspur. Total seven students from DAV, Baghni, participated in various events. Nitin Dhiman secured gold medal in high jump. Mridul Jasrotia grabbed first position in shot put and won the gold medal. Satyam Rana participated in long jump and secured gold medal. Tamana Pathania won gold medal in discus throw. Akhilesh Guleria secured second position with silver medal in shot put. Ruchika Choudhary got second position in high jump and won silver medal, whereas Kashish secured third position and won bronze medal. Six students out of seven from the school got selected for the national-level DAV National Sports Athletics Meet. Moreover, HP Zone-B grabbed the overall winner trophy in both categories (Boys/Girls) at the state level in which the students of DAV, Baghni, made a remarkable contribution by winning gold and silver medals. Principal MR Rana congratulated all the winners and appreciated the hard work of the students and their physical education teachers.