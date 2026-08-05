Bagless Day at Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School

Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sector 40-D, Chandigarh, observed Bagless Day for students from pre-Nursery to Class VIII, offering them a joyful and enriching learning experience beyond the traditional classroom. The day was filled with a variety of engaging activities, including sports, dance, music, Vedic Maths, science-based hands-on activities, spoken English and handwriting sessions. Students participated in various games, enhanced their communication and presentation skills, improved their handwriting and developed practical understanding through experiential learning. The activity-based programme fostered creativity, confidence, teamwork and holistic development while making learning enjoyable and meaningful. Students thoroughly enjoyed the sessions and were inspired to participate in more such experiential learning activities in the future.

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