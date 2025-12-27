DT
Home / The School Tribune / ‘Bagless Day’ observed

‘Bagless Day’ observed

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
As per the directions of the District Education Officer, DAV Public School, Patran, declared December 20 as a ‘Bagless Day’ for students from Nursery to Class V, aiming to make learning joyful, stress-free and activity-oriented. The initiative focused on reducing academic burden while engaging students in meaningful experiential learning. The day began with morning meditation, counselling, yoga and life skills activities, fostering mental well-being and emotional strength. To inculcate moral and religious values, the movie “Chaar Sahibzade” was screened, as the nation remembers and pays tribute to the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh’s family, instilling courage, patriotism, and spiritual values in young minds. A creative workshop featuring clay modelling, paper folding, cut-and-paste activities, origami along with music and dance sessions provided students with opportunities for creative expressions. Various physical activities, such as skipping, relay races, toe-touch exercises and tug-of-war were organised to promote physical fitness and teamwork. To make the day more refreshing and memorable, students enjoyed their lunch in the school garden, strengthening their bond with nature. Principal Navdeep Vashisht stated that ‘Bagless Day’ is an initiative to provide children a joyful learning environment where they can explore creativity and physical fitness beyond textbooks.

