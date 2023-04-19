Baisakhi celebrated at DC Model School, Panchkula

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated Baisakhi to apprise children of their rich cultural heritage. A special morning assembly was conducted in which students gave speeches on the festival. Teachers explained that the festival was observed as a day of thanksgiving to God and natural elements that facilitated a bountiful harvest. Tiny tots, dressed in Punjabi attires, highlighted religious, cultural, environmental aspects of the festival. They took part in various activities like finger painting and headgear-making. The Director of the school, BB Gupta, extended greetings on the occasion and asked children to be grateful towards farmers for their hard work. Vice-Principal Deepika Bharadwaj appreciated students' efforts.