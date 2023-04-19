Baisakhi celebrated at DC Model School, Panchkula

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated Baisakhi to apprise children of their rich cultural heritage. A special morning assembly was conducted in which students gave speeches on the festival. Teachers explained that the festival was observed as a day of thanksgiving to God and natural elements that facilitated a bountiful harvest. Tiny tots, dressed in Punjabi attires, highlighted religious, cultural, environmental aspects of the festival. They took part in various activities like finger painting and headgear-making. The Director of the school, BB Gupta, extended greetings on the occasion and asked children to be grateful towards farmers for their hard work. Vice-Principal Deepika Bharadwaj appreciated students' efforts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan
Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...