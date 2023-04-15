Baisakhi celebrated at Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The school hosted the Baisakhi celebrations. The assembly led by stage secretary Pallavi and Tanvir Kaur from Class XII. This included a speech on Dr BR Ambedkar by Sukhmanpreet and Rajveer of Class VI. Dressed in vibrant costumes, tiny-tots of class creators' and creators' plus recited poems. The celebration continued with various cultural programmes, including shabad, musical performances and speeches, all of which showcased the rich tradition and customs of the festival. Following the bhangra performance, the school's Chairman, Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon, gave a short speech highlighting the significance of Baisakhi and the importance of promoting cultural diversity and unity in the school and beyond.