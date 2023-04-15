Baisakhi celebrated at Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The school hosted the Baisakhi celebrations. The assembly led by stage secretary Pallavi and Tanvir Kaur from Class XII. This included a speech on Dr BR Ambedkar by Sukhmanpreet and Rajveer of Class VI. Dressed in vibrant costumes, tiny-tots of class creators' and creators' plus recited poems. The celebration continued with various cultural programmes, including shabad, musical performances and speeches, all of which showcased the rich tradition and customs of the festival. Following the bhangra performance, the school's Chairman, Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon, gave a short speech highlighting the significance of Baisakhi and the importance of promoting cultural diversity and unity in the school and beyond.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...