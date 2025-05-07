DT
Home / The School Tribune / Baisakhi celebrated at Shri Ram International School, Kakarwal

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 07, 2025 IST
Baisakhi was celebrated at the school. The programme started with ‘shabad’ singing by students, followed by gidda, modelling and beautiful dance performances on Punjabi songs. A Class XI student shared information related to Baisakhi. A Class VI student, Jivansh Garg, recited a poem related to Baisakhi. A play related to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre was presented by young children in a very beautiful way. In the end, senior students enthralled everyone with bhangra. Vice-Principal Suresh Garg presented her views related to Baisakhi and extended greetings on Baisakhi. Principal Tejinder Kaur Sekhon, all teachers and members of the Board of Directors Manoj Garg and Abhinav Goyal were present.

