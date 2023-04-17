Baisakhi celebrated at Spring Dale Public School, Ludhiana

The harvest and religious festival of Baisakhi was celebrated by students of the school with fervour. The school campus wore a festive look on the occasion. During the morning assembly, a speech highlighting the significance and history of the festival was given. A cultural programme was organised later, in which the celebrations began with Shabad Gyan. School chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia congratulated the organisers on the successful completion of the event.