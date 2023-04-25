Baisakhi function at OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

To acquaint students with the rich culture and heritage of India, Baisakhi was celebrated at the school. Various events and a special assembly was conducted. The students performed Bhangra. Junior classes participated in intra-section poem recitation competition. Intra-section solo folk dance competition was held for the senior wing. Principal Neelam Sharma shared the significance of Baisakhi with the students and greeted them. Director Academics Esha Bansal wished all a happy baisakhi and appreciated the efforts of the students.