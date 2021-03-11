Bal Gurukul Public School, Kangoo

Some meritorious students got laptops under the 'Srinivasa Ramanujan Student Digital Yojna' for the academic session 2019-20. The students are Palak Sharma, Khushbu Thakur, Aman Thakur, Kanika Sharma, Kashish. All these students received the laptop as a reward for their excellent academic performance. Former MLA Vijay Agnihotri gave them the laptops.