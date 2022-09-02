Bal Gurukul Public School, Kangoo

School student Shaurya Thakur got selected in the state-level team of volleyball. The school feels proud of his success. Principal Savita Rana said the entire school (staff and students) and parents are delighted with this remarkable achievement. Shaurya gave credit of his success to the hard work of PET Banita Thakur. Managing Director Sanjeev Rana congratulated all the players, PET Banita Thakur, entire staff and parents on this achievement.