Bal Gurukul Public School, Kangoo

Bal Gurukul Public School conducted an awareness programme on traffic signals, traffic lights and traffic rules. People, especially the new age group, should be made aware of traffic rules and signals. Students acted/played upon a script about the traffic rules. This event was organised under the supervision of Jyoti Kiran. Principal Savita Rana appreciated the efforts of Jyoti Kiran and all students who participated in the event.
