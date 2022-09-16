Bal Gurukul Public School, Kangoo

Hindi Diwas was celebrated at the school. On this occasion, Hindi writing competition for students from Class I to V, inter-house speech and grammar quiz competition for studentsfrom Class VI to IX were organised. Jia Thakur of Lotus House was the winner in the speech competition. Rose House was the winner in the quiz competition. Hindi teachers Tripta Devi and Jyoti Kiran explained the importance of Hindi and said that we should respect our language and culture. She said that we should strive for the development and prosperity of our mother tongue Hindi. On the occasion, students of Class VIII, under the leadership of Hindi teacher Jyoti Kiran, showcased the importance of Hindi language in the form of a play. School Principal Savita Rana congratulated the children for their excellent performances and gave away prizes to the winners.