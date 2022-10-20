Bal Gurukul Public School, Kangoo

The school organised an inter-house mehndi competition on the occasion of Karva Chauth festival. Students from all four houses — Lotus, Rose, Lily, Tulip — participated in this contest. The children applied beautiful designs of mehndi. Shweta of Lily House was the winner of this competition. On this occasion, activity in-charge Sushma Devi shared information about the festival and its significance with students. School Principal Savita Rana congratulated the winning student and conveyed best wishes to everyone and said that these competitions bring out the talent of the children and increase their interest in creative work.
