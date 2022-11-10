Bal Gurukul Public School, Kangoo

On Devuthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah Parv, children of Class VII presented an enchanting play at the school. Tulsi-Shaligram marriage is performed on the Dwadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month and is considered to have special significance in Sanatan Dharma. On this day, Tulsi and lord Vishnu’s “Shaligram” form are married. It is believed that performing Tulsi-Shaligram marriage is equal to doing “kanya daan”. The children displayed the importance of Tulsi Vivah through the play. Students of Class IX And X displayed Himachali culture by presenting adorable marriage songs like “Ram parone aaye” and “Asa beti nahiyo bhejni”. Principal Savita Rana appreciated the performance of the children.