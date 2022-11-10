Bal Gurukul Public School, Kangoo

On Devuthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah Parv, children of Class VII presented an enchanting play at the school. Tulsi-Shaligram marriage is performed on the Dwadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month and is considered to have special significance in Sanatan Dharma. On this day, Tulsi and lord Vishnu’s “Shaligram” form are married. It is believed that performing Tulsi-Shaligram marriage is equal to doing “kanya daan”. The children displayed the importance of Tulsi Vivah through the play. Students of Class IX And X displayed Himachali culture by presenting adorable marriage songs like “Ram parone aaye” and “Asa beti nahiyo bhejni”. Principal Savita Rana appreciated the performance of the children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper