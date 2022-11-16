Bal Gurukul Public School, Kangoo

The school conducted a play on the importance of ‘Casting the Votes’ under the chairmanship of school teacher Jyoti Kiran. Students of Class VIII participated in the play and emphasised that we should co-operate and contribute in the progress of the country by going for the right candidate. Students made people aware of casting their votes in a democracy. School Principal Savita Rana appreciated the efforts of the children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Data for development’ will be integral part of overall theme of India’s G-20 Presidency: PM Modi
In a session on digital transformation, the prime minister s...
Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert
Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say...
Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile
Says the accused was not a juvenile and now can be tried afr...