Bal-Gurukul Public School-Kangoo

The school celebrated its annual day on December 12. Vandana Yogi, Chairperson, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, was the chief guest. Founder of the school Dr Rikhi Ram Rana, Managing Director Sanjeev Rana, Managing Committee members, Principal Savita Rana, staff members, parents/guardians, Dr Krishan Rana, Veena Rana, Anil Rana, Rattan Chand Rana and students were present on the occasion. The programme began with the formal lighting of lamp by the chief guest, other dignitaries and principal. Principal Savita Rana formally welcomed the guests and children presented many colourful items. The children enthralled the audience by presenting items like Saraswati vandana, Importance of education’, Himachali culture, women empowerment, patriotic songs, yoga, mime (acid attack on women), etc. School Principal Savita Rana presented the report of three sessions 2019-20, 20-21, 21-22. The chief guest, while addressing the children said it is the duty of both parents and teachers to give good values to the children. If teachers, parents and students fulfil their responsibilities, then an ideal society can be established. As many as 260 meritorious students were awarded.