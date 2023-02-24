Bal Gurukul Public School, Kangoo

The children of the school presented a number of programmes on the occasion of Shivaratri. Songs like "Namo-Namo Shankara", "Var Tera Nika Jeya", "Parvati Boli Shankar Se", "Aisa Damru", "Shiva Ji padhare mere ghar", etc were sung. School teacher Tripta Devi, while explaining the importance of the festival, said, "Shiva is infinite, eternal. Shiva is the essence of the world, so we should always follow the path of good deeds and live our life by doing good deeds." Teacher Dharam Kumari described the Shiva-Parvati marriage through a Pahari song. Principal Savita Rana extended her best wishes on the occasion.