Bal Gurukul Public School, Kangoo, Hamirpur

World Anti-Tobacco Day was celebrated on the school premises. The objective of the day was to make the people aware of the dangers of tobacco. The day also aims to reduce 5.4 million early deaths caused due to tobacco related health problems. On May 31, 2008 the WHO called for a complete ban on tobacco advertising. A series of initiatives are taken by the World Health Organisation for the prvention of tobacco hazards. Students took a pledge not to consume tobacco products in life, they also played a skit and formed a ‘No Smoking symbol’ to make people aware of tobacco’s ill effects.
