Bal Gurukul Public School, Kangoo students take pledge to plant trees

On the occasion of World Environment Day, students were told about the main objective of celebrating the day. The students were acquainted with the importance of carbon neutrality, forest management, managing greenhouse effect, promoting bio fuel production, use of solar energy, cleanliness of rivers and mangrove restoration. Students participated actively in various activities. Along with the teachers they took a pledge to plant more saplings. Students also participated in a rally to make more people aware of the Environment Day. The main slogan of the rally was “Each One - Teach One - Plant One”. The students also participated in drawing competition, science quiz, slogan writing and various other activities.
