Bal Gurukul Public School win volleyball tournament

Bal Gurukul Public School, Kangoo, won the under-14 block-level volleyball tournament held at Government Senior Secondary School, Kangoo. Headmistress Savita Rana said the entire school (staff and students) and parents are delighted with this remarkable achievement of the volleyball team. The name of the team members are Arnav Sharma, Sajid, Abhinav Bharti, Shaurya Thakur, Ayush Patyal, Ansh Patyal, Tanish Sonkeley, Aarav Minhas, Sujal Thakur, Harsh Kaushal and Ayush Chandla. Arnav Sharma, team captain, said the credit of the win goes to the hard work of PET Banita Devi and his fellow team members. Managing Director Sanjeev Rana congratulated all the players, PET Banita Devi, entire staff and parents/guardians on the achievement.