Bal Gurukul School, Kangoo, pupils selected for Manak Award

Four students of Classes IX and X — Anshika Sharma, Niharka, Arshad Ali and Vanshit Sharma — have been selected for the Inspire Manak Award. The Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) scheme is one of the flagship programmes of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India.

The INSPIRE Awards — MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge), being executed by the DST with National Innovation Foundation, India (NIF), an autonomous body of the DST, aims to motivate students in the field of scientific innovations. These students will be given an incentive of Rs 10,000 each by the government to prepare and complete their proposed science projects.

The students dedicated their success to their parents and teachers. Headmistress Savita Rana circulated the inspire certificates and congratulated students, parents and staff members.