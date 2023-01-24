Bal Gurukul School, Kangoo, pupils selected for Manak Award

Four students of Classes IX and X — Anshika Sharma, Niharka, Arshad Ali and Vanshit Sharma — have been selected for the Inspire Manak Award. The Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) scheme is one of the flagship programmes of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India.
The INSPIRE Awards — MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge), being executed by the DST with National Innovation Foundation, India (NIF), an autonomous body of the DST, aims to motivate students in the field of scientific innovations. These students will be given an incentive of Rs 10,000 each by the government to prepare and complete their proposed science projects.
The students dedicated their success to their parents and teachers. Headmistress Savita Rana circulated the inspire certificates and congratulated students, parents and staff members.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...