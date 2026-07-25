Ban on social media for teens: Where do we draw the line?

A generation ago, kids used to spend most of their free time reading and playing outdoor games. But today’s kids are surrounded by screens, and instead of playing outdoor games, they play online games and talk to their online friends, whom they call their “real” friends.

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But they don’t know who is behind these screens. On this topic, a new question has emerged: Should children under 16 be allowed to use social media freely, or should there be restrictions?

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I personally believe that they should be allowed, but one trusted adult should keep an eye on their online activity without making them feel constantly monitored.

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I know you would be saying that wouldn’t it just be invading their privacy, well technically yes but it on depends who is watching them whether it’s their parents or some relative or a sibling.

So, what really matters is that what really matters is who they feel comfortable talking to. if it is their siblings, they can tell the siblings can watch over them and tell the parent what actually is happening in their online life.

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Some of you might say that it should be banned for kids under 16 to use social media as there is a high chance of kids getting exposed to cyberbullying, inappropriate content, misinformation, and privacy risks.

I agree with you but at what cost are making social media banned by taking the kids freedom away to talk to their friends online. If you even want to do that just set a screen time for the child.

Kartavya Manchanda, VII-E, Yadavindra Public School, Mohali