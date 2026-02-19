DT
Home / The School Tribune / Baninder makes city proud

Baninder makes city proud

Achievers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:53 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
Baninder Kaur of Class VI of Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, represented Chandigarh at the 8th National Roller Skate Basketball Championship. The championship was held in Agra as Roller Skate Basketball was introduced in Chandigarh for the first time by the Skating School India Academy. Baninder displayed exceptional skill, determination and exemplary sportsmanship while competing at the national level. The Chandigarh teams delivered an outstanding performance at the championship. The Boys' Team secured the gold medal, while the girls' team earned the silver medal. Overall, Team Chandigarh was declared the second runner-up in the national championship. The Founders and Directors of the school, Dr Earnest Charles Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, congratulated Baninder on her remarkable achievement and wished continued success in her future endeavours.

