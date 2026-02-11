DT
Home / The School Tribune / Baninder shines in basketball

Baninder shines in basketball

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:41 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, congratulated Baninder Kaur of Class VI for her outstanding achievement in securing second position and winning a trophy at the National Roller Skate Basketball Championship organised by the Roller Skate Basketball Federation of India. Baninder's commendable performance at the national level reflects her dedication, discipline and sporting excellence. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh expressed pride in Baninder's achievement and stated that such accomplishments highlight the school's commitment to nurturing holistic development and encouraging students to excel in co-curricular and sports activities.

