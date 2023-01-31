Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the 74th Republic Day on the premises. A plethora of activities were organised to infuse the spirit of unity among students. Students presented patriotic songs and dances to throw light on the importance of the day. The School Director and the Principal urged students to abide by the Constitution. The event concluded with a rendition of the National Anthem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?
Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...