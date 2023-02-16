Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school witnessed an incredible afternoon hosted and organised by Class XI to bid adieu to the outgoing students of Class XII. The event commenced with seeking almighty's blessings. This was followed by a candlelight ceremony, which marked the passing of the light of knowledge by the outgoing students to their juniors. The Director of the school blessed the students for their future endeavours. Students gave various musical and dance performances, which was followed by a ramp walk. The BTS Princess title was bagged by Hunar Noor and the BTS Prince title by Pushproze Singh Siddhu.