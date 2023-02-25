Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school in collaboration with IILM University, Gurugram, organised an exclusive session for Class XII students and their parents to share different career propositions available. Dr Manisha Joshi, Dean and Associate Professor, Mathematics, IILM University, Gurugram, guided and mentored the students regarding the concept of multidisciplinary education and instilling a sense of purpose in life. She discussed about the variegated undergraduate and postgraduate programmes provided at the university to its students The university has a robust academic framework and strong skill base to help them become an educated, sensitive and successful citizen of the 21st century.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...