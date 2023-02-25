Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school in collaboration with IILM University, Gurugram, organised an exclusive session for Class XII students and their parents to share different career propositions available. Dr Manisha Joshi, Dean and Associate Professor, Mathematics, IILM University, Gurugram, guided and mentored the students regarding the concept of multidisciplinary education and instilling a sense of purpose in life. She discussed about the variegated undergraduate and postgraduate programmes provided at the university to its students The university has a robust academic framework and strong skill base to help them become an educated, sensitive and successful citizen of the 21st century.