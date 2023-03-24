Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school organised a student-led conference (SLC), the purpose of which is to help them accept responsibility for their work, reflect, discuss and report the same to their parents. The SLC is a learning process for students that helps them understand how they operate as learners, while developing life skills such as communication and organisation. Students led their parents through different activities, making a choice of learning engagements to demonstrate their learning. They confidently connected to various activities. Parents shared their feedback and experience through feedback forms.