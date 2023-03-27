Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated World Water Day on their school premises. To create awareness on the importance of water for the planet, an interactive session for the students was conducted by Professor (retd) Dr Arun Deep Ahluwalia, an active member association of petroleum geologists (AMAPG). He highlighted the need for sustainable management of freshwater resources, access to water, hygiene facilities and sanitisation, all across the world. Towards the end of the session, everyone pledged to join hands to conserve water, the elixir of life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members
As soon as the House meets for the day, Congress members wea...
Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...
Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday agrees to hear F...
Supreme Court to hear pleas against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case today
The Gujarat government had granted remission to 11 convicts ...
2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California
The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...