Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated World Water Day on their school premises. To create awareness on the importance of water for the planet, an interactive session for the students was conducted by Professor (retd) Dr Arun Deep Ahluwalia, an active member association of petroleum geologists (AMAPG). He highlighted the need for sustainable management of freshwater resources, access to water, hygiene facilities and sanitisation, all across the world. Towards the end of the session, everyone pledged to join hands to conserve water, the elixir of life.