Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school hosted the much-awaited sports day, "The medals meet" with zeal and enthusiasm. The chief guest of the event was Neeraj Yashpaul, a tennis player. The event was attended by parents and other guests. The event was declared open after the ribbon cutting by the director and the Principal of the school. "The medals meet" witnessed lawn tennis matches, chess tournaments and fun-filled games for the junior students aged between 3 and 9 years. The zumba performance enthralled the gathering. Winners were felicitated by the chief guest, who during his address, extended his greetings to everyone and congratulated the participants on the display of talent and spirit of sportsmanship. He appreciated the sense of competition instilled in the students and encouraged them to pursue their goals with similar diligence and perseverance.
